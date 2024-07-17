Nike Blazer sizing guide

To get a classic lace-up style with a secure yet comfortable fit, going with half a size up is ideal. This ensures the shoe feels secure without being overly tight during movement, as long as you avoid tightening the laces excessively. For an even looser fit when lacing up the Nike Blazer, opting for a full size up can provide a relaxed feel.

Wide lacing can benefit people with wide feet or who need more room for comfort. A more relaxed, wide lacing style can help evenly distribute the pressure across the top of the foot and reduce tightness. It can also help with ease of entry when putting on the shoe, especially with the Blazer's narrower fit.