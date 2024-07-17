Nike Blazer sizing guide
Buying guide
Everything you need to know about choosing the right size for your Nike Blazers.
The Nike Blazer made its debut in 1973, initially as a basketball sneaker. It is now one of Nike's most iconic silhouettes. The design features a simple and clean look with a high- or low-top silhouette, leather upper and a large Nike Swoosh logo on the sides. Combined with its durable construction and ankle support, it's become a wardrobe staple. Here's what we recommend for the sizing and fit of the Nike Blazer.
Nike Blazer sizing FAQ
The Nike Blazer tends to run half a size small. We recommend opting for half a size up from your usual Nike size. However, other factors might influence whether you should go up or down in size from your typical Nike shoe size.
- For a tight fit: stick with your usual Nike size if you prefer a snug fit.
- For a loose fit: go up a full size from your normal Nike size for a more roomy feel.
- For easy slip-on: lace your Blazers loosely if you want to slip them on and off quickly.
How does the Nike Blazer fit?
The Nike Blazer features a shallower toe box height compared with the Nike Air Force 1. It is also narrower, with less overall volume in the forefoot, resulting in a tighter fit. This design difference means the Blazer provides a more compact and streamlined fit, which might feel tighter, especially in the toe area. For those accustomed to the roomier fit of the Air Force 1 or the Dunk, going with half a size up on the Blazer is recommended for ideal comfort. Consider going a full size up if you prefer extra space in the toe box and forefoot.
What is my size in the Nike Blazer?
If you usually wear a size 9 in Nike shoes, consider a size 9.5 in the Nike Blazer. If you wear a size 8 in the Air Force 1, go half a size up for the Nike Blazer.
Lacing style
To get a classic lace-up style with a secure yet comfortable fit, going with half a size up is ideal. This ensures the shoe feels secure without being overly tight during movement, as long as you avoid tightening the laces excessively. For an even looser fit when lacing up the Nike Blazer, opting for a full size up can provide a relaxed feel.
Wide lacing can benefit people with wide feet or who need more room for comfort. A more relaxed, wide lacing style can help evenly distribute the pressure across the top of the foot and reduce tightness. It can also help with ease of entry when putting on the shoe, especially with the Blazer's narrower fit.