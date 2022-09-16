The Best Nike Workout Bodysuits for Women

The Best Nike Bodysuits for Exercise
Buying Guide
Simplify your gym outfit with a one-piece workout bodysuit from Nike.
Whether for running, lifting or flowing through a yoga sequence, donning a favourite workout outfit can help to get you in the right mindset. Looking to switch things up or have limited space in your gym bag? Check out these workout bodysuits for women from Nike.
These body-hugging, lightly compressive garments offer support and a snug fit to stay comfortable and minimise distractions mid-workout. Bonus: workout bodysuits are an entire ensemble in a single piece. Just slip it on and start moving.
The Best Nike Bodysuits for Women
1.Nike Women's Running Leotard
This stretchy, knit-fabric leotard is designed for running. Made from recycled materials, the polyester, nylon and elastane blend is made for any training session, from hill sprints to long runs.
The bodysuit is functional yet structured, with a sleek design and an open back for extra ventilation. The lightweight mesh panel makes the garment super breathable.
2.Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division Women's Engineered Running Bodysuit
Another bodysuit style designed for runners, this piece features extra ventilation in high-heat areas to keep air flowing as you get moving. It also has embedded, reflective design elements on the front and back to keep the wearer visible in darker conditions.
While some bodysuits can be tricky to slip on and off, this one features a bonded back zip for easy removal. Throw a pair of training shorts or leggings on top, and you're good to go.
3.Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's 7/8 Colour-Block Jumpsuit
If you prefer a bodysuit with additional leg coverage, check out this moisture-wicking jumpsuit made for yoga enthusiasts. With Infinalon fabric (a thin, light and strong combination of elastane, polyester and nylon), this bodysuit helps keep you dry and cool as you flow.
The built-in shelf bra provides gentle support and the strappy back design is made to feel open and breathable.
Words by Emily Shiffer