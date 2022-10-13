The Best Pink Nike Sports Bras to Shop Now
Buying Guide
From minimal to maximum support, add a splash of pink to your outfit with these Nike sports bras.
These pink sports bras from Nike are comfortable, supportive and breathable. Sweat-wicking materials like Dri-FIT keep you cool as you raise your heart rate, and features like removable pads and adjustable straps allow you to customise your fit.
Check out the best Nike sports bras in a range of support levels for every activity—in a splash of pink.
(Related: How to Find the Right Nike Sports Bra Size for You)
The Best Pink Sports Bras With Light Support
Ideal for low-impact activities like yoga and Pilates, light-support sports bras provide maximum breathability thanks to their lightweight fabrics and minimal padding.
1.Nike Dri-FIT Indy Icon Clash Sports Bra
The Indy Icon Clash is a thin-strap sports bra with a double-layer design. It's a versatile piece that can be worn on its own or under a tank top. The low, scooped back encourages a full range of movements, and the embossed Swoosh logos on the front create a unique, wavy pattern in Archaeo Pink.
2.Nike Dri-FIT Indy Sports Bra
The Nike Indy has a sporty silhouette with mesh panels to enhance airflow. Available in both standard and plus size, this hot-pink sports bra is ideal for all-day wear. Stretchy fabric and minimal, bonded seams prevent chafing, while the bra's removable pads and compressive fit create extra support. Bonus: This bra is made from at least 50 percent recycled polyester fibres.
3.Nike Dri-FIT Indy Luxe Sports Bra
This sports bra from the Nike Luxe line is made from a smooth nylon-elastane blend. Sewn-in one-piece padding moves with you and provides a second-skin feel. When you want to change up your look, unhook the straps and cross them at the back. Find the Indy Luxe in an earthy Fossil Rose colourway.
(Related: The Best Plus-Size Sports Bras From Nike)
The Best Pink Sports Bras With Medium Support
For general workouts and everyday wear, medium-support sports bras deliver a balance of support and breathability for activities ranging from strength training to tennis.
1.Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Sports Bra
A simple, streamlined sports bra like the Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh is a versatile wardrobe staple. This bright-pink, racerback classic is supportive enough for weightlifting, yet breathable enough for an indoor cycling class. For bold branding, opt for the graphic logo version.
2.Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Maternity Sports Bra
Designed for those who breastfeed, the Nike Swoosh Maternity is a medium-support sports bra made from moisture-wicking fabric with overlapping layers for easy access. The back strap has a built-in slider so that you can adjust the fit of the bra as your chest changes sizes, and the cross-back design offers additional support.
The Best Pink Sports Bras With High Support
High-support sports bras are made for high-impact activities like HIIT and dance classes, as they offer support and compression through thicker fabrics and padding.
1.Nike Impact Strappy Sports Bra
This highly supportive, bright-pink sports bra is designed to help you stay cool during hard workouts. Perforations line the front band to enhance airflow, and dual straps create an open-back design to eliminate sweat build-up. Stretchy Dri-FIT fabric wicks away moisture while simultaneously providing compressive support.
2.Nike FE/NOM Flyknit Sports Bra
Available in a light-pink and white striped colourway, the Nike FE/NOM Flyknit Sports Bra is a standout piece. Moulded cups enhance support and structure, while the Flyknit fabric offers a compressive, snug fit that will keep you secure while moving through activities like box jumps and sprints.
(Related: The Best Nike Sports Bras for Running)
Words by Hannah Singleton