The Best Leggings for Running by Nike
Buying Guide
Use this as your personal guide to find functional, high-quality running leggings.
High-performance running clothing, such as compressive sports bras and moisture-wicking socks, can not only help you feel more comfortable during your workout, but they can also make your run more enjoyable. Style and fit play a big role in this. After all, feeling confident in what you wear can boost motivation, right? This is just one reason why having quality running leggings is key for all runners, whether you are a seasoned athlete or a newbie.
From finding your preferred fit to discovering the right material for the weather, it might take a few trial runs to pin down your go-to pairs. Heading out for a long run? You might want to pursue something a bit more snug around the waist to avoid slipping mid-run, but not so much that they cause discomfort or limit your movement. Another factor to bear in mind? Pockets. Gels, keys and your phone are just a few examples of the essentials you'll probably need to keep handy when going out for a jog.
And don't forget about the temperature—wearing thicker leggings, for example, may not be the right choice for late spring or early summer training, but they can be just what you need come those colder months. To help you find the right leggings for your needs, check out this quick run-down on the best Nike leggings for running.
The Best Running Leggings and Shorts, from Warm-Up to Cool-Down: Nike Swift
Whether you're gearing up for a long run or winding down from a quick sprint, the form-fitting, lightweight and breathable Nike Swift women's leggings can be the perfect option for your journey. Nike Dri-FIT technology helps you stay dry and comfortable. The midweight, breathable, non-sheer fabric is comfortable during stretches without weighing you down, and it helps alleviate concerns about it being see-through. Three storage pockets—including a back zip pocket—contribute to the Swift leggings' sense of ultimate practicality. For runners, the absence of seams on the inner legs helps reduce chafing.
If you're looking for a shorter option, the Nike Swift line also offers high-waisted women's tight running shorts. These comfortable shorts offer three pockets to store your essentials, plus the advanced sweat-wicking technology is designed to keep you cool, regardless of the distance or temperature.
More Super Nike Leggings
Perhaps you'd like to explore more than one leggings option to fit your needs. The Universa women's leggings have a sculpted, flattering fit and are an optimal choice on hot days thanks to Nike Stealth Evaporation and Dri-FIT technology, which minimises visible signs of sweat, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Available in multiple colours and lengths, they also boast discreet pockets. The absence of a front seam helps keep the fabric from riding up the waist.
Also generous in terms of pockets are the Nike One women's mid-rise leggings, whose waistband is lined with mesh for a stay-put design that's extra supportive.
Nike also offers several warm running leggings if you're looking for a pair for the colder autumn and winter months. Try the Nike Therma-FIT One for a thick and cosy heat-regulating option, a vital clothing feature for cold-weather running.
If you're looking for snug fabric that supports your every stretch, the Nike Pro 365 leggings are the choice for you. For a slightly shorter but still supportive option, try the Nike Pro 365 shorts. The stretchy fabric boasts Dri-FIT technology to keep you feeling dry during intense workouts.
When maximising performance is your goal but the elements are a factor, you need to give your running gear and attire appropriate consideration. Nike has you covered with different styles of running leggings to suit your greater workout needs.