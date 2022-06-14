What are Nike’s Best Golf Trousers?

The best trousers for golf comfortably move with you without weighing you down, while also elevating the rest of your on-course look. When looking for a new pair of golf trousers, consider three main factors:

Durability: trousers should be able to stand up to the rigour of 18 holes. Consider trousers made with high-quality and comfortable waistbands and pockets, plus materials that can keep the legs comfortable against the elements. Stretch: if trousers are too restrictive, they can actually cause lower-back pain. And, trousers that are too rigid or uncomfortable may keep golfers from being able to move their hips and legs properly for an effective swing. Style: since many golf courses have a dress code, style is important in this sport. Plus, your confidence can build when you're wearing apparel that makes you feel good. And having a positive mindset can have an impact on performance.



Finding the best Nike golf trousers depends on your needs—the fit and style you're looking for, as well as the conditions you'll be playing in. Here are Nike's top picks for golf trousers to help you find the best fit for your game.