6-Minute Sweat for the Whole Family

By Nike Training
This quick workout is designed to fire up your mind and get your blood pumping.
This exercise might be short, but it packs a punch. In under ten minutes, you will work more than just your body. You and your family will flex your imaginations by pairing reps with fun mental exercises.
6-Minute Sweat
It's family workout time! This week, our theme is patience meets persistence. So, take a few deep breaths and double down with today's workout, which is guaranteed to warm you up and wear you out. Plus, it's just 6 minutes, so kids of all ages can do it. Grab the fam and let's sweat.
Brain Training
While it's always good to move our bodies, today we're also working out our minds. Pick a category (i.e. purple foods, favourite cereals, words that start with "u"). Then, with every rep, go around the room and have each family member call out something from the category. For example, during star jumps, everyone needs to name a famous athlete. If someone freezes or repeats an answer, they must repeat the move.
Need a little help coming up with categories? The answer is right in front of you. Ask the kids to fire up their imagination to come up with some fun options.
