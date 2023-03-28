Passer au contenu principal
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium Short de football tissé Nike Dri-FIT pour Homme
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium
      Short de football tissé Nike Dri-FIT pour Homme
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Short de football pour homme
      Matières durables
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Short de football pour homme
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Short Dri-FIT Global Football pour homme
      Matières durables
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Short Dri-FIT Global Football pour homme
      24,99 €
      Liverpool FC Strike
      Liverpool FC Strike Short de football pour homme
      Stock épuisé
      Liverpool FC Strike
      Short de football pour homme
      34,99 €
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Short de football pour homme
      Matières durables
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Short de football pour homme
      39,99 €
      Liverpool FC 2022/23 Match Extérieur
      Liverpool FC 2022/23 Match Extérieur Short de football Nike Dri-FIT ADV pour Homme
      Matières durables
      Liverpool FC 2022/23 Match Extérieur
      Short de football Nike Dri-FIT ADV pour Homme
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Stadi 3e tenue
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Stadi 3e tenue Short de football Nike Dri-FIT pour homme
      Matières durables
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Stadi 3e tenue
      Short de football Nike Dri-FIT pour homme
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Short de football en maille pour Homme
      Matières durables
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Short de football en maille pour Homme
      19,99 €
      FC Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium 3e
      FC Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium 3e Short de football Nike Dri-FIT pour homme
      Matières durables
      FC Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium 3e
      Short de football Nike Dri-FIT pour homme
      39,99 €
      Chelsea FC 2022/23 Match Domicile/Extérieur
      Chelsea FC 2022/23 Match Domicile/Extérieur Short de football Nike Dri-FIT ADV pour Homme
      Matières durables
      Chelsea FC 2022/23 Match Domicile/Extérieur
      Short de football Nike Dri-FIT ADV pour Homme
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium Domicile/Extérieur
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium Domicile/Extérieur Short de football Nike Dri-FIT pour homme
      Matières durables
      Nigeria 2022/23 Stadium Domicile/Extérieur
      Short de football Nike Dri-FIT pour homme
      39,99 €
      Brésil
      Brésil Short de football à motif en tissu Fleece pour Homme
      Brésil
      Short de football à motif en tissu Fleece pour Homme
      39,99 €
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Short de football Nike Dri-FIT pour Homme
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium
      Short de football Nike Dri-FIT pour Homme
      Pays-Bas 2020 Stadium Domicile
      Pays-Bas 2020 Stadium Domicile Short de football pour Homme
      Matières durables
      Pays-Bas 2020 Stadium Domicile
      Short de football pour Homme
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Short de football pour homme
      Matières durables
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Short de football pour homme
      Liverpool FC Strike
      Liverpool FC Strike Short de football Nike Dri-FIT pour Homme
      Matières durables
      Liverpool FC Strike
      Short de football Nike Dri-FIT pour Homme
      34,99 €
      Tottenham Hotspur Strike
      Tottenham Hotspur Strike Short de football en maille Nike Dri-FIT pour Homme
      Matières durables
      Tottenham Hotspur Strike
      Short de football en maille Nike Dri-FIT pour Homme
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Domicile
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Domicile Short de football Nike Dri-FIT pour homme
      Matières durables
      FFF 2022/23 Stadium Domicile
      Short de football Nike Dri-FIT pour homme
      39,99 €
      Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium 3e tenue
      Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium 3e tenue Short de football Nike Dri-FIT pour homme
      Matières durables
      Atlético Madrid 2022/23 Stadium 3e tenue
      Short de football Nike Dri-FIT pour homme
      39,99 €
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Short de football pour homme
      Matières durables
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Short de football pour homme
      29,99 €
      Galatasaray 2022/23 Stadium Extérieur
      Galatasaray 2022/23 Stadium Extérieur Short de football Nike Dri-FIT pour Homme
      Matières durables
      Galatasaray 2022/23 Stadium Extérieur
      Short de football Nike Dri-FIT pour Homme
      39,99 €
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium 3e tenue
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium 3e tenue Short de football Nike Dri-FIT pour Homme
      Matières durables
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium 3e tenue
      Short de football Nike Dri-FIT pour Homme
      Portugal
      Portugal Short de football en maille pour homme
      Portugal
      Short de football en maille pour homme
      54,99 €
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium 4e tenue
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium 4e tenue Short de football Jordan Dri-FIT pour Homme
      Matières durables
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium 4e tenue
      Short de football Jordan Dri-FIT pour Homme
      39,99 €
      Men's football shorts: stay pitch-ready with durable gear

      Enjoy total comfort during training or complete your match-day outfit with Nike's football shorts for men. Choose shorts with replica design details like crests and patterns to get the same look as the pros on the pitch. Inspired by the world's biggest sports stars, signature details help you rep your team and display your pride, so you get an authentic look—ready to display on the pitch or in the stands.

      Keep cool and focused in football shorts for men

      The super quick-drying fabric of our men's football shorts keeps you fresher for longer. Sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology absorbs moisture and pulls it away from the skin where it can evaporate fast. Whether you're a player or fan for the day, you'll feel dry well beyond the 90 minutes. Football shorts with mesh areas provide extra airflow when you're moving. Plus, raised knit in high-heat areas—like the waistband and back of the legs—delivers extra breathability. Warm air can escape and cool air flows in to keep you cool when the temperature rises.

      Get a stretch that keeps you moving

      When you want to give a match or a training session everything you've got, you need high-performance clothing that works with your body. The lightweight fabric of our football shorts gives you the stretch you need to run your hardest while playing. Choose shorts with a data-driven design made to move as you do, so you stay comfortable during warm-ups and agility drills. Plus, the woven fabric feels smooth against your skin as you stride. Get just the right amount of coverage from men's shorts, with seams that fall above the knees or at the mid-thigh. You can bend and jump with confidence knowing we've got you covered.

      Football shorts with a fit that feels just right

      Our football shorts are designed to help you move so nothing gets in the way when the ball is at your feet. Pick standard-fit men's shorts for relaxed comfort or go for a streamlined fit with no drag to hold you back. Elastic waistbands feel smooth and comfortable, so you can focus on your performance. Look out for designs that can be tightened or loosened for extra security—shorts with hidden drawcords let you adjust your fit discreetly.

      Stash your stuff in shorts with pockets

      Our men's football shorts with convenient pockets give you a secure place to store your essentials when you're on the move. Keep your phone or headphones safe in the side pockets, or use them to warm up your hands if the temperature plummets. Shorts with extra zipped pockets let you keep keys, wallets or other valuables safe and within reach—so you can keep your head in the game.