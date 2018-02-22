NIKE REACTThe search for a softer, springier, lighter and more durable
foam led to a breakthrough in cushioning.
SOFTER & MORE ENERGY RETURNThought the Nike LunarEpic Low Flyknit 2
was soft? It was. Think the Nike Epic React
is going to be even softer? You bet—11%
softer to be exact. Along with being
significantly softer than the LunarEpic’s
Lunarlon foam, the Nike React foam
also manages to be 13% bouncier.
LIGHTERNike Epic React is 5% lighter than the
LunarEpic Low Flyknit 2—making it one
of the lightest incredibly-cushioned
shoes you can buy.
MORE DURABLEWe gave our testers React shoes that had
been worn for at least 500 miles, and sent
them on a run. When they returned, we
asked them how many miles they thought
the shoes had on them. The highest answer
was 100. The lowest was “brand-new.”
And the average was around 15 miles.
That’s what we call durable.
DEVELOPING THE FOAM
The best innovations come from
listening to the voice of the athlete.
When we asked athletes that we
could improve in cushioning, their
answer was simple: everything.
And we were up to the challenge.
Nike chemists spent three years
testing new materials and design
methods. After 400 combinations,
we finally landed on Nike React.
SO YOU HAVE THIS INCREDIBLE NEW
CHEMISTRY, AMPLIFIED WITH THIS
FLUID GEOMETRY THAT WE JUST NEVER
HAD ACCESS TO BEFORE. THAT’S WHAT
MAKES NIKE REACT SO UNIQUE”
ERNEST KIM
Design Innovation Director, Nike
Powered by heat map data from the
Nike Sports Research Lab, designers
determined exactly how much Nike
React was needed and where.
To shape the proprietary foam into footwear,
Nike designers looked again to the athletes
—how they move, in which direction, and with
how much speed and force.
Using computational design —
mathematical formulas to create a
fluid geometry — designers shaped
the sole, matching athlete data to
amplify performance.
Nike Epic React Pink MatchaRunning shoe
Nike Epic React HorizonRunning shoe
Nike Epic React HorizonRunning shoe
NIKE EPIC REACTFootwear featuring our revolutionary new foam cushioning system.