STRAP IN.
TAKE OFF.Developed by one of Nike’s most
revered designers, innovative Nike
FLYEASE technology allows athletes of
all ages and abilities to get their shoes
on and off more quickly and easily.
LOCKED DOWN FITAdjustable lock down strap.
INNOVATIVE ENTRY SYSTEMEasy on / off zipper system for getting in / out of shoe.
FLEXIBLE AND SECUREDynamic lockdown cables for secure fit.
BASKETBALLA locked-in fit, secure straps and responsive
design gives you comfort and stability,
from jump shots to quick cuts.