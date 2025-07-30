Nike Woven

Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Woven High-Waisted Shorts
Nike Sportswear Essential
Women's Woven High-Waisted Shorts
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens Women's High-Waisted 23cm (approx.) Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Women's High-Waisted 23cm (approx.) Shorts
€49.99
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
€39.99
Nike Dri-FIT Tour
Nike Dri-FIT Tour Women's Golf Trousers
Nike Dri-FIT Tour
Women's Golf Trousers
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Challenger
Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Sustainable Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
€24.99
Liverpool F.C. Rise
Liverpool F.C. Rise Nike Football Trucker Cap
Liverpool F.C. Rise
Nike Football Trucker Cap
Nike Flex Rep 4.0
Nike Flex Rep 4.0 Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Fitness Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Flex Rep 4.0
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Fitness Shorts
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Woven Flow Shorts
Jordan Rise
Jordan Rise Structured Metal Jumpman Hat
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Rise
Structured Metal Jumpman Hat
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Woven Track Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Men's Woven Track Jacket
Nike Life
Nike Life Men's Big Canvas Shorts
Nike Life
Men's Big Canvas Shorts
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Women's Knit Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Women's Knit Jacket
Nike Windrunner PrimaLoft®
Nike Windrunner PrimaLoft® Men's Storm-FIT Hooded Puffer Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Windrunner PrimaLoft®
Men's Storm-FIT Hooded Puffer Jacket
Chelsea F.C. Third
Chelsea F.C. Third Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
Chelsea F.C. Third
Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
Nike Trail Stride
Nike Trail Stride Men's 18cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail Stride
Men's 18cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Mid-Rise Woven Cargo Midi Skirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Women's Mid-Rise Woven Cargo Midi Skirt
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€44.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Printed Running Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Printed Running Tank Top
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Nike Fast Repel
Nike Fast Repel Women's Running Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Fast Repel
Women's Running Jacket
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts

Nike woven apparel and accessories: smooth and breathable

Get ready to move in woven apparel and accessories that help you perform at your best. Take our versatile jackets, for example. Styles crafted with Nike Therma-FIT technology help manage your body's natural heat, so you stay warm in cold-weather conditions. We've got classic long-sleeved silhouettes, along with sleeveless gilets that give you extra flexibility. Caught in the rain? Puffer jackets with Nike Storm-FIT technology protect against wind and water, so you'll stay dry in any weather. What's on the inside matters too. That's why we've got jackets with PrimaLoft® ThermoPlume® insulation that keeps heat locked in.


The Nike woven collection has it all. Explore shorts made from durable cotton ripstop fabric. This breathable woven fabric feels lightweight, so you have the flexibility to move to your fullest. Plus, a touch of elastane gives it a comfortable stretch. Heading to the golf course? Whether you're hitting balls on the driving range or playing 18 holes, our trousers have four-way stretch-knit fabric that won't hold you back. Plus, sweat-wicking capabilities keep you dry and comfortable until your game's finished.


Keep cool in breathable woven hats. Our bucket hats provide 360-degree coverage, so you're protected from every angle. Want to feel cosy? Choose a beanie crafted from soft and stretchy knit yarn. In our woven collection, we've also got caps with six-panel designs. These classic hats are made from unstructured twill with a smooth texture, so you'll want to wear them all day. Look out for mesh inserts that provide the ventilation you need.


Nike’s Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose woven designs with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we’ve made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.