Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Girls' Sportswear

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (1)
      Girls
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (1)
      Nike Sportswear
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' T-Shirt
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €99.99
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €94.99
      Nike Heritage86
      Nike Heritage86 Kids' Adjustable Hat
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Heritage86
      Kids' Adjustable Hat
      €14.99
      Nike Air Max INTRLK Lite
      Nike Air Max INTRLK Lite Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max INTRLK Lite
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €74.99
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €39.99
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      €44.99
      Nike
      Nike Baby (12–24M) Crew and Joggers Set
      Nike
      Baby (12–24M) Crew and Joggers Set
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      €39.99
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Crater Impact
      Nike Crater Impact Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Crater Impact
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Trousers
      €49.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' T-Shirt
      €17.99
      Nike Tech
      Nike Tech Hip Pack (10L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Tech
      Hip Pack (10L)
      €34.99
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Older Kids' Insulated Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT
      Older Kids' Insulated Jacket
      Nike Air Max Bolt
      Nike Air Max Bolt Younger Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Max Bolt
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €54.99
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €109.99
      F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
      F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Older Kids' Pants
      F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' Pants
      Nike Waffle One
      Nike Waffle One Baby & Toddler Shoe
      Nike Waffle One
      Baby & Toddler Shoe
      Nike
      Nike Baby (0–9M) Full-Zip Overall
      Nike
      Baby (0–9M) Full-Zip Overall
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €144.99

      Girls' sportswear: gear that can keep up

      Whether they're training inside or out, kids need sportswear to match their stamina. That's why our girls' sportswear helps them perform at their best. Choose lightweight clothing with stretchy fabric so they can move naturally, without restrictions. Boost their confidence in high-performance clothing, for stretching in a dance class or chasing a PB on the track. Go for girls' activewear sets and tracksuits for a classic coordinated look, or mix and match for standout style.

      Our breathable girls' activewear keeps kids cool, so they can concentrate on smashing their goals. Leggings and shorts with soft, smooth fabric keep them comfortable while they're on the move. And if the temperature dips, warm sportswear for girls, like hoodies and jackets, deliver cosy coverage to hold in the heat. For training and PE lessons, try our sports shoes with extra cushioning and support to keep them going – step after step. Trainers with soft foam and Max Air units provide incredible bounce to minimise impact and maximise results.