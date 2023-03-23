Portugal home kits 2022/23: kick off in the latest strips
Get behind your favourite players and rep your team colours in this year's Portugal home kits. Inspired by the pros on the pitch, these styles are designed with lightweight, flexible materials for peak performance. Look out for gear with Dri-FIT technology—it wicks sweat away from the skin so it can evaporate fast, keeping you dry and comfortable.
You can expect the signature design details you know and love: think bold colours, the club's crest on the chest and our iconic Nike Swoosh. Available in a range of sizes to suit supporters of all ages, our Nike Portugal home shirts will give you the same look worn by your sporting heroes on game day.
As well as bringing you feel-good energy during matches, our Portugal home football kits are good for the planet. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign and to get there, we use recycled polyester to craft some of our gear. This involves reusing plastic bottles diverted from waterways and landfill and turning them into something to be proud of.