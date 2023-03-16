Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Baby Girl Clothing

      Kids 
      (1)
      Gender 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Neck Style 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Nike
      Nike Baby (12–24M) Crew and Joggers Set
      Nike
      Baby (12–24M) Crew and Joggers Set
      Nike
      Nike Baby (0–9M) Full-Zip Overall
      Nike
      Baby (0–9M) Full-Zip Overall
      FFF 2022/23 Home
      FFF 2022/23 Home Baby/Toddler Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022/23 Home
      Baby/Toddler Football Kit
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Baby (12–24M) Hoodie and Trousers Set
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Baby (12–24M) Hoodie and Trousers Set
      €79.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      €64.99
      Nike
      Nike Baby (3–6M) Doodle Dreamer Bodysuit (3-Pack)
      Nike
      Baby (3–6M) Doodle Dreamer Bodysuit (3-Pack)
      €39.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Baby (12–24M) Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear
      Baby (12–24M) Tracksuit
      €44.99
      Nike Hooded Printed Overalls
      Nike Hooded Printed Overalls Baby (3–⁠6M) Overalls
      Nike Hooded Printed Overalls
      Baby (3–⁠6M) Overalls
      €34.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Away
      Baby/Toddler Jordan Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      €64.99
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Baby Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Baby Nike Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
      €64.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Third
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Third Baby/Toddler Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Third
      Baby/Toddler Nike Football Kit
      €59.99
      Nigeria 2022 Home
      Nigeria 2022 Home Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Set
      Sustainable Materials
      Nigeria 2022 Home
      Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Set
      €59.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home Baby Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home
      Baby Football Kit
      €59.99
      Brasil 2022/23 Home
      Brasil 2022/23 Home Baby/Toddler Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Brasil 2022/23 Home
      Baby/Toddler Football Kit
      €59.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2021/22 Away
      F.C. Barcelona 2021/22 Away Baby & Toddler Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2021/22 Away
      Baby & Toddler Football Kit
      Portugal 2022/23 Home
      Portugal 2022/23 Home Baby/Toddler Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Portugal 2022/23 Home
      Baby/Toddler Football Kit
      €59.99
      Nike
      Nike Baby (0–9M) Full-Zip Overall
      Nike
      Baby (0–9M) Full-Zip Overall
      €37.99
      Jordan
      Jordan Baby (12–24M) Printed 3-Piece Box Set
      Jordan
      Baby (12–24M) Printed 3-Piece Box Set
      €32.99
      Nike KSA 3-Piece Box Set
      Nike KSA 3-Piece Box Set Baby (3–6M) Set
      Nike KSA 3-Piece Box Set
      Baby (3–6M) Set
      €29.99
      Nike
      Nike Baby (3–6M) Colour-block Snowsuit
      Nike
      Baby (3–6M) Colour-block Snowsuit
      €74.99
      Nike
      Nike Baby (12–24M) Crew and Joggers Set
      Nike
      Baby (12–24M) Crew and Joggers Set
      €44.99
      Nike
      Nike Baby (0–9M) Dress
      Nike
      Baby (0–9M) Dress
      €32.99
      Nike
      Nike Toddler T-Shirt and Leggings Set
      Nike
      Toddler T-Shirt and Leggings Set
      €44.99
      Nike
      Nike Baby (12–24M) Romper
      Nike
      Baby (12–24M) Romper
      €32.99
      Related Categories

      Baby Girls' Clothing

      Find the perfect fashion fit for your little one with baby girls’ clothing from Nike. Get her ready to attack her workout with you or her every day play in baby girl printed capris or two-piece legging set. Choose from three-piece body suit sets, two-piece fleece ensembles, tops and shorts to keep your young athlete moving in style and comfort. Select from a variety of colours from the Nike baby girl clothes collection. It is never too early to begin accessorizing and your baby girl will be the sports trendsetter with a variety of matching tops, socks and hats.

      Gear up the little sports fan in your life and coordinate her sportswear look this summer with baby girls' clothes paired with the latest Nike baby girls' shoes or sandals. Baby girl apparel provides optimal movement for those little ones transitioning from crawling to walking. Discover the newest designs and colours of baby girl shoes to find a pair your young team member will love. Allow your little one's creativity to shine through by customising a new pair of girls' shoes with NIKEiD. Explore the entire Nike baby collection to find the latest selection of styles for boys and girls.