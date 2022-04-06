The Nike Air Force 1 Pixel makes a strong statement.It reimagines the iconic AF-1 with modern touches like the pixelated sole and midsole, the Nike logos, and premium velvet touch to the tongue and Swoosh design.Plus, the metallic dubrae on the laces brings some shine to your look.It's bold, just like you are.
4.5 Stars
Manond - 06 Apr 2022
Heb altijd maat 38,5 maar deze waren echt veel te klein. Helaas is maat 39 al weer uitverkocht...
A N. - 04 Feb 2022
Fijne schoen, heel comfortabel en stijlvol. Ruilen voor een andere maat (valt wat groter uit) verliep soepel, zeer goede service en heel snelle bezorging.
A N. - 30 Jan 2022
Super paire comme sur la photo : prendre sa taille