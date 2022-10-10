Eliud Kipchoge's dream to break the two-hour marathon barrier once seemed crazy, but with a 1:59:40 finish on 12 October 2019, he proved that if you are relentless in pursuing a goal, anything is possible.



Eliud's 2019 success had been years in the making. In his teens and early 20s, he was a five-time World Champion at the 5,000m. In 2012, he switched to road running and subsequently became a four-time London marathon winner and the Olympic marathon champion in 2016.



In 2017, he teamed up with Nike for his first sub-two-hour attempt that was chronicled in the documentary Breaking2. Eliud missed his mark by 26 seconds that day, but that attempt and everything he learned from it helped Eliud realise his dream of running a marathon in under two hours two years later.



Scroll to learn more about the science, the shoe and the people who helped him become the fastest marathoner in history.