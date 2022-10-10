Nike Next%

The Future of Fast
When Eliud Kipchoge ran a marathon in 1:59:40 in 2019, he did so in a prototype of the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%. Eliud’s feet has inspired some of the world’s fastest runners to test their own limits and break their own records, and now that same technology is available to you.
Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%
Whether your goal is to reset a world record or simply outrun your personal best, race-day victories begin in training. The Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% delivers measurable benefits to help you run more efficiently while bridging the gap between everyday training runs and racing. “To help your body get ready for racing, this is a shoe to help you train for speed,” says Elliott Heath, Nike Product Manager. “The idea behind NEXT% is the idea of continuously getting better.”
Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%
Our premiere racing shoe is loaded with new technology and innovation that includes two ultra-responsive Air Zoom pods in the forefoot and additional ZoomX foam in the heel. It’s a racing shoe made to shatter records and PRs, whether you’re looking to finish a marathon in two, three, four, or five hours.
Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%
The Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% comes from a history of broken records and PBs. By combining our two most innovative technologies, Nike ZoomX foam and VaporWeave material, Nike designers updated the full Vaporfly system from top to bottom—creating our most celebrated racing shoe yet.
Nike Run Club App
For Every Fast Run.
Track your runs, get coaching that adapts to you and bring your friends along for the ride. It's all possible with the Nike Run Club App. Any time, any place, any way.