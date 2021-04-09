Nike and WeForest: Growing Together

Just like our greatest athletes, reaching our goal is only the first step in creating a legacy for future generations to follow.

That’s why, together with WeForest’s help and expertise in creating sustainable environmental change, we’re committed to supporting local communities in Brazil and Ethiopia by planting and growing even more trees to reach the next major milestone in our Move To Zero journey.

And just as our athletes meet their challenges head-on, we wanted to apply the same attitude towards offsetting our carbon footprint.

Growing trees might seem like a small step in our Move To Zero journey, but the 1,000,000 trees we have planted so far will, once they are fully grown, offset 160,400 tonnes of CO2 over the life of the trees.

By supporting WeForest’s reforestation efforts in Brazil and Ethiopia, we are also helping local communities learn new forestry and farming techniques to help them make the most of the land they call home.

A single tree living 30 years in a Brazilian forest offsets 5.2kg of CO2 on average per year — so by planting a forest one tree at a time we reduce our emissions and yours at the same time.