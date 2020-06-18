Perfect Lateral Lunges and Variations

When to Do It

If you're a beginner, start by nailing your form (more on this below). Start with 2 or 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per leg. Aim to perform quality reps (that means move slowly and maintain control) with just your body weight. If you're more advanced, you should still do a quick form check, then you can add weight, increase the amount of reps and sets, and start to add variations that'll up the intensity.



You can add lateral lunges to any workout at home or when you're travelling. Consider adding weight to maximise a strength-training session, or incorporate walking or jumping lateral lunges into a HIIT circuit to rev up your heart rate.



Regardless of what your workout is, spend a few minutes beforehand doing mobilisation drills to open up your hips and activation drills to engage your glutes to prime your muscles and range of motion.