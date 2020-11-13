Should I Take a Break During My Workout?

HIIT and Don't Quit

By definition, high-intensity interval training has mid-workout recovery built right in to its format, as it alternates between work and rest periods. The rest breaks are there so your heart rate can drop, resulting in the up-and-down heart-rate spikes that can improve your cardiorespiratory fitness. But just like with lifting, "these rest intervals also allow time for by-products to get cleared, which could otherwise build up too fast and prevent you from maintaining your effort", says Buckingham.



Obviously, every HIIT workout varies. For example, on the track, HIIT might look like three sets of four 400-metre sprints with one minute of rest between intervals, while a traditional Tabata bodyweight session is eight rounds of 20 seconds on, 10 seconds off. Whatever your workout is like, Rothstein says you want your rest period to be long enough that you're able to catch your breath and carry a conversation, but short enough that your muscles don't cool down, so you can jump back into your next round at full speed. To optimise your rest time, try standing with your hands on your knees; research from Western Washington University suggests this position may support better breathing, which can help you bounce back faster between work intervals.



However you use mid-workout recovery breaks, remember that the goal is to feel recharged so you can get the most out of yourself at the right moments. If at any point catching your breath makes you feel too relaxed to get back into it, play around with the length of your break until it feels just right. The more tuned in you can be to every aspect of your workout—even the pauses—the more rewards you'll reap, physically and mentally.