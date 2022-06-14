Never Done Challenging Convention: Circa 72

Katz and Hollister had done their jobs. However, the Windrunner was not instantly approved. The jacket was the first collaboration between the company and an experienced activewear designer, and the company held every detail under a microscope.



It's hard to believe that the Windrunner was an unprecedented—and controversial—garment. But that's how it happened. Over the years, Nike's apparel and sneaker lines have continued to push the boundaries of what came before, inspiring what comes next.



The Circa 72 Collection exclusively features pieces that speak to this history of testing boundaries, athletics-inspired staples that recall colours and patterns from our earliest days in Oregon. Key items like the line's sports bra, tracksuit jacket and T-shirt feature Geoff Hollister's "baby teeth" block-letter wordmark, a throwback to the rebellious ideas that carried as Nike found its footing.