12 Ways to Make Your Running Shoes Last Longer

In the summer of 2020, London-based running coach, Dora Atim, found herself in the English countryside.

"I literally burst into tears in the middle of this forest", she remembers. "But it was a feeling of relief, of joy, of ‘I can't believe I have access to this’. And I was like, ‘I want my friends to feel this’".

Away from her usual city life, Dora had exchanged busy roads for secluded trails in hopes of finding both physical and mental space from the events of last year. It was during one of her trail runs that she reached a clearing and found clarity. As a Black woman herself, Dora says she didn't always feel safe running on the trails, so she decided then and there to form Ultra Black Running, a community that encourages Black women, as well as trans and non-binary people, to share in the experience of running outdoors.

A strong advocate for creating safe spaces in running, especially out in nature, Dora understands the critical role a healthy planet plays in achieving this. But when it comes to practising sustainably minded habits, she's still figuring things out. "I try my best", she says. "To be honest, though, I don't actually know what that looks like".

The good news is that taking better care of the planet is a lot like becoming a better runner: Your daily habits add up. Even something as small as looking after your running shoes so they last longer can make a big difference over time, if it means you're less likely to buy new ones before you need to.

So we asked our global running community, from pro athletes to passionate designers at Nike, how they get the most out of their gear. Like Dora, we're all still figuring it out, but there's a lot we can learn from each other—so check out our favourite pearls of wisdom below, find the ones that work for you and let's do this together.