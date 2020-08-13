Seriously Good for You Sweet Potato Salad

Coaching

Food Meets Function – Sweet Potato Salad

By Nike Training

Packed with vitamins, minerals and good carbs, sweet potatoes are just the right type of fuel before or after a tough workout. This savoury salad incorporates the highly nutritious root vegetable and is super-easy to prepare—which means you'll have more time for your training or recovery.

Standout Ingredients (and Why You'll Love Them)

  1. Sweet potatoes deliver long-lasting energy.
    Sweet potatoes are high in fibre and have complex carbs, so you don't get the rush and crash of simple, high-glycaemic carbs (like a white bagel) that spike blood sugar levels. This makes them a great source of fuel, especially before an endurance session. And if you want to eat this salad post-workout, the carbs can replenish depleted glycogen stores. Plus, the antioxidant-rich carotenoids in sweet potatoes can aid recovery and cell repair (as well as giving the veg its signature orange colour).
  2. Eggs provide low-calorie protein.
    Eggs are often considered a perfect source of protein because they have all the essential amino acids you need for building strong muscles. One large egg has 6 grams of protein and only about 75 calories, according to the USDA.

Helpful Tips for Easy Meal Prep

  1. Make your dressing ahead of time.
    Homemade vinaigrettes (like the one below) can last in the fridge for up to two weeks. If you hard-boil your eggs, you can prep those in advance too. Make a full dozen and store them in the fridge for up to a week.
  2. Speed up the potato cooking.
    To slash the cooking time (sweet potatoes can take 30 to 40 minutes in the oven), first poke a few holes in the sweet potato with a fork, then microwave it on high for 4 minutes, turning it over halfway, before roasting. Or cut the potato (skin on) into ¼-inch slices, then sauté the slices in a cast-iron frying pan with a little oil. Cover it with a lid. The trapped steam will cook the potatoes so they're tender on the inside, while the sauteing will get the outside golden brown and crispy. This takes only about 8 minutes (4 minutes per side).

Want to Customise It? Here Are Some Ideas:

  1. Change up the protein.
    If you want to substitute plant-based protein for the eggs, toss in some lentils, tofu or roasted chickpeas. If you're not vegan or vegetarian, consider adding to the eggs or substituting them for grilled or roasted chicken, salmon, prawns or steak.
  2. Add more vegetables.
    Don't love cabbage? Substitute with radishes. Not a fan of sweet potatoes? Use roasted beetroot instead; it's rich in nitrates that can boost blood flow and athletic performance for endurance sports. You can also play with the base, swapping mixed baby greens for spinach or kale, for example, to change the texture and taste of the salad.

How to Make It: Sweet Potato Salad

Servings: 1
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 40 minutes
Total Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

75g mixed baby greens
150g thinly sliced red cabbage
30ml chopped coriander
30ml chopped parsley
5ml apple cider vinegar
Juice of 1 lemon
1 large sweet potato
3 eggs
40g chopped peanuts
Sea salt and pepper

Method

For the sweet potatoes:

  1. Preheat the oven to 225°C. Wash and peel the sweet potato, then cut it into 0.5cm rounds. In a medium bowl, toss the sweet potato with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
  2. Arrange evenly on a foil-lined baking tray, then roast for 30 minutes, flipping halfway through.

For soft-boiled eggs:

  1. In a medium saucepan, bring water to a boil over medium-high heat. Use a spoon to gently lower each egg into the water. Gently boil for 5 to 7 minutes, depending on how runny you like the yolks.
  2. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the eggs to an ice bath and cool until slightly warm, 2 to 3 minutes.

Or for hard-boiled eggs, if you prefer those:

  1. In a medium saucepan, add eggs, then cover with cold water by 2–4cm. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then cover and remove from heat. Let the eggs sit for 8 to 10 minutes.
  2. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the eggs to an ice bath and cool until slightly warm, 2 to 3 minutes. Slice.

For the salad:

  1. In a medium bowl, toss the red cabbage with apple cider vinegar and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper and set aside for 15 minutes to marinate, then add the greens, coriander and parsley.
  2. Plate the salad greens, sweet potato and eggs, then top with chopped peanuts and another squeeze of lemon. Enjoy immediately.
