Best Exercises for Toning Inner Thighs

The inner-thigh muscles, or adductors, contain five different muscles—the gracilis, pectineus, adductor longus, adductor brevis and adductor magnus. These muscles allow for movement towards the midline of the body, acting to stabilise other movements.

Incorporating resistance training exercises that focus on strengthening the inner-thigh muscles will help to shed unwanted fat and build lean muscle. This will transfer into performance benefits as you gain overall lower-body strength and build a stronger foundation for the hips and core.

Combining compound lifts like sumo squats and lateral lunges, with isolation exercises like side-lying leg lifts is the best way to work your inner thighs, by activating and recruiting key muscles in the lower body to build strength.