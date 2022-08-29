Play Starts With You
Coaching Kids: the Power of Play
Coaching Kids: the Power of Play was made to help coaches reunite play and sport, making physical activity even more fun and accessible to kids.
Kids are made to play, and anyone can spark the joy of sport for kids with the right coaching tools, including you! Now available on the Nike Training Club app, Coaching Kids: the Power of Play is a programme that supports you in motivating kids through the fun of games, challenges and movement skills. We created this programme in partnership with Leeds Beckett University and ICOACHKIDS, a non-profit global movement that champions sport education. It’s all part of Nike’s Made to Play commitment to get kids moving.
Did you know that play is one of the primary ways we learn, socialise and use our imagination? Stimulating play in our early years can set us up for a lifetime of greater mental and physical health. This programme features three modules designed to give you all the tools you need to help kids embrace physical activity through the timeless joy of play. Each module features short, educational videos on the power of play and guides coaches in building classes through how-to videos and expert tips.
Module 1: Let’s Play Ball!
This module focuses on developing kids' abilities to keep their bodies in stable positions during dynamic and static activities. Here you’ll focus on strength and mobility, showing fun ways to incorporate play in your regular training, keeping kids eager to participate.
Module 2: Getting Up to Speed
This module will focus on the development of movement efficiency through coordination and speed— key elements of sports. Navigating changing bodies, skills – and especially attention spans – can be tricky. Turning activities into play is a sure-fire way to keep kids involved. Here you’ll find tips that you can apply to several sports and trainings, so expect plenty of running, dodging, skipping and jumping.
Module 3: Going the Extra Mile
This module will focus on developing kids’ abilities to last longer at their best — increasing resistance to fatigue through play. That’s right, we’re talking about endurance, which involves the repetition of movements over a longer period of time. We’ll show you how to incorporate different low- and high-intensity games and activities in your sessions that can support aerobic, anaerobic and muscular endurance.