The Best Nike Shoes for Back to School
Buying Guide
These timeless Nike shoes come in sizes and styles for kids of any age.
Back-to-school time signifies a fresh start for many kids—new teachers, new classes, new school supplies and, often, new shoes. After a summer full of play and activity, kids' sneakers may be too small or worn out and ready to retire. To get the school year started on the right foot, check out the top Nike shoes for back to school.
1. Nike Air Force 1
Let your style-savvy kid express their unique taste with one of the many colours and styles of the Nike Air Force 1, one of the most iconic Nike shoes since the 1980s. The shoe's rubber sole is durable for all-day wear, providing underfoot traction. Plus, the styles with uppers made from synthetic leather offer an easy-to-clean option. A hidden Air unit in the sole provides cushioning for all-day comfort and support. This shoe comes in dozens of variations, with high-top and low-top styles, as well as sizing in 1.5 and up.
2. Nike Pegasus
For kids who love to be on their feet all day, opt for the Nike Pegasus, a shoe built for runners. The soles of the Nike Pegasus are made from responsive foam and durable rubber for added support and stability. Whether your kid is walking to school, zooming around at playtime or trying out for the athletics team, they'll enjoy uppers that feature breathable mesh to help air out sweaty feet. Kids' sizes start at 13.5.
3. Nike Huarache
Because it's designed for both sport and everyday wear, the Nike Huarache makes for a practical all-round, back-to-school shoe. With kids' sizing starting at 1.5, the shoe comes in bold colourways and the snug bootie design creates a sock-like fit that's easy to slip on and off. The heel strap stabilises and supports the foot during all kinds of movement and activity.
4. Nike Blazer
The Nike Blazer channels the old-school look of Nike Basketball shoes but is made from modern, performance-driven materials, so kids can comfortably run, jump and play. Mid-top and low-top styles are available and sizes start at 1.5. Some styles for younger kids come with a hook-and-loop strap to make the shoe easier to get on and off.
5. Nike Air Max 90
The Air Max 90 is versatile and sporty. The visible Max Air unit in the sole provides cushioning, while the rubber sole offers a durable and flexible grip. The shape of the shoe allows for plenty of wiggle room for the toes and padding around the ankle provides a plush and comfy feel. With a full range of sizes (1.5 and up), kids can find the right pair as their feet grow.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Shoes Are Best for Back to School?
Back-to-school sneakers should be versatile styles that provide all-day comfort for learning and play, such as the Nike Air Force 1, Nike Pegasus, Nike Huarache, Nike Blazer and Nike Air Max 90.
How Often Should Kids' Shoes Be Replaced?
In general, athletic shoes should be replaced every 300 to 500 miles of wear, as the shoe's cushioning and support mechanisms break down over time. For growing kids, though, the Cleveland Clinic recommends that shoes be replaced more frequently, as children's feet can grow about half a size in three to four months.
Words by: Lindsay Frankel