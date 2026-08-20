Women's metallic shoes & trainers: max comfort with added shine
Bring a touch of shine to your workout with our women's metallic trainers. We've got options with all-over sparkle as well as subtle metallic accents, making it easy to find a pair to suit your unique style. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh across the collection too, bringing a premium pop to your outfit. Your feet will feel as good as they look, thanks to bouncy foam midsoles. The springy material reduces impact on your feet and gives you a smooth ride—wherever you're headed. Check the cuff for extra padding that cushions your ankle and helps give you a snug fit.
Take on your next challenge with ease in our women's metallic shoes. We craft our trainers with lightweight materials, so they won't hold you back when it's time to pick up the pace. We're talking springy rubber soles and buttery-soft uppers. When the intensity rises, shoes with holes in the toes or mesh panels on the sides allow your feet to breathe, so you'll stay cool and dry as you train. For added security, go for a pair of shoes with a classic lace-up front that keeps them in place from the first step to the fiftieth. Or pick trainers with a sock-style cuff to make it easy to pull them on and go.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose women's metallic sneakers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.