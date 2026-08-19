Women's Low Top Shoes

(544)
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
₪959.90
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
₪749.90
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
₪599.90
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+2
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
₪399.90
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Women's Shoes
+1
Bestseller
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Women's Shoes
₪549.90
Nike Air Rift Mesh
Nike Air Rift Mesh Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Rift Mesh
Women's Shoes
₪529.90
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Nike Moon Shoe OG Women's Shoes
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Women's Shoes
₪429.90
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
₪599.90
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral' Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Court Vision Low SE 'Stitched Floral'
Women's Shoes
₪369.90
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Women's Shoes
₪529.90
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
₪369.90
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Court Vision Low
Women's Shoes
₪349.90
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
₪529.90
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
₪369.90
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
₪279.90
Book 2 x McDonald's
Book 2 x McDonald's Basketball Shoes
Book 2 x McDonald's
Basketball Shoes
₪679.90
Nike SB Force 58 Premium
Nike SB Force 58 Premium Skate Shoe
Nike SB Force 58 Premium
Skate Shoe
₪349.90
Nike V5 RNR SE
Nike V5 RNR SE Women's Shoes
Nike V5 RNR SE
Women's Shoes
₪399.90
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Sold Out
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
₪399.90
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Basketball Shoes
₪579.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
₪1,199.90
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
₪1,129.90
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Basketball Shoes
₪479.90
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
₪529.90
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Nike V5 RNR Suede Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Women's Shoes
₪399.90
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
₪749.90
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
₪529.90
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
₪399.90
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
₪549.90
Kobe III Low Protro
Kobe III Low Protro Men's Basketball Shoes
Kobe III Low Protro
Men's Basketball Shoes
₪799.90
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Skate Shoe
Nike SB Force 58
Skate Shoe
₪329.90
Nike SB Janoski+ Slip
Nike SB Janoski+ Slip Skate Shoes
Nike SB Janoski+ Slip
Skate Shoes
₪369.90
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
₪1,179.90
Nike Calm Elevation
Nike Calm Elevation Women's Slides
Nike Calm Elevation
Women's Slides
₪249.90
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Basketball Shoes
₪429.90
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
₪599.90
Nike Revolution 8 EasyOn
Nike Revolution 8 EasyOn Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Revolution 8 EasyOn
Women's Road Running Shoes
₪279.90
Nike Air Superfly
Nike Air Superfly Women's Shoes
Nike Air Superfly
Women's Shoes
₪449.90
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
+3
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
₪549.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite 'Kylian Mbappé' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite 'Kylian Mbappé'
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
₪1,249.90
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Basketball Shoes
₪449.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
₪1,199.90
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
₪549.90
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
₪349.90
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
₪679.90
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
₪599.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
₪749.90
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Ava Rover
Shoes
₪599.90
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Nike V5 RNR Suede Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR Suede
Women's Shoes
₪399.90
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
₪749.90
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
₪529.90
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
₪399.90
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
₪549.90
Kobe III Low Protro
Kobe III Low Protro Men's Basketball Shoes
Kobe III Low Protro
Men's Basketball Shoes
₪799.90
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Skate Shoe
Nike SB Force 58
Skate Shoe
₪329.90
Nike SB Janoski+ Slip
Nike SB Janoski+ Slip Skate Shoes
Nike SB Janoski+ Slip
Skate Shoes
₪369.90
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
₪1,179.90
Nike Calm Elevation
Nike Calm Elevation Women's Slides
Nike Calm Elevation
Women's Slides
₪249.90
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Basketball Shoes
₪429.90
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
₪599.90
Nike Revolution 8 EasyOn
Nike Revolution 8 EasyOn Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Revolution 8 EasyOn
Women's Road Running Shoes
₪279.90
Nike Air Superfly
Nike Air Superfly Women's Shoes
Nike Air Superfly
Women's Shoes
₪449.90
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
+3
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
₪549.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite 'Kylian Mbappé' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite 'Kylian Mbappé'
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
₪1,249.90
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Basketball Shoes
₪449.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
₪1,199.90
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
₪549.90
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
₪349.90
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
₪679.90
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
₪599.90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
₪749.90
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Ava Rover
Shoes
₪599.90