  1. Training & Gym
    2. /
  2. Cross Training

Women's Cross Training

(22)
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
+3
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
₪549.90
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Nike Metcon 10 AMP Men's Training Shoes
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Men's Training Shoes
₪629.90
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
₪599.90
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
₪549.90
Nike Free Metcon 7 SE
Nike Free Metcon 7 SE Women's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7 SE
Women's Training Shoes
₪549.90
Nike Free Metcon 7 AMP
Nike Free Metcon 7 AMP Men's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7 AMP
Men's Training Shoes
₪599.90
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
+1
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
₪599.90
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
₪349.90
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
₪399.90
Nike MC Trainer 4
Nike MC Trainer 4 Women's Training Shoes
Just In
Nike MC Trainer 4
Women's Training Shoes
₪349.90
Nike Reax 8 TR
Nike Reax 8 TR Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Reax 8 TR
Women's Workout Shoes
₪399.90
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
₪349.90
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Nike Metcon 10 By You Custom Women's Workout Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Metcon 10 By You
Custom Women's Workout Shoes
₪729.90
Nike Free RN By You
Nike Free RN By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
+1
Customise
Nike Free RN By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
₪549.90
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You Custom Women's Training Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free Metcon 7 By You
Custom Women's Training Shoes
₪679.90
Nike Free Metcon 7 Be True By You
Nike Free Metcon 7 Be True By You Custom Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free Metcon 7 Be True By You
Custom Shoes
₪679.90
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Nike Metcon 10 AMP Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Men's Workout Shoes
28% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
15% off
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike In-Season TR 14
Nike In-Season TR 14 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike In-Season TR 14
Women's Workout Shoes
28% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
30% off
Nike Free 2025
Nike Free 2025 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Free 2025
Women's Workout Shoes
28% off