How Exercise Affects Your Immune System

Oxidative stress is a phenomenon that occurs in the body when there's an imbalance of antioxidants and molecules known as free radicals. While oxidative stress is a natural by-product of the body's biological processes—like breathing, digesting food and even exercising—chronic exposure to high levels of oxidative stress can be harmful.

In fact, it's associated with health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. That's because accumulating too many free radicals in the body without enough antioxidants to regulate them can cause cell and tissue damage, which can lead to disease, per a review article in Frontiers in Physiology.

While exercise can be a cause of oxidative stress, it can also fortify the body's antioxidant capacity to fight the negative effects of oxidative stress from all sources—not just from working out, Heffron said. Think of it as a checks-and-balances system.

"Physical activity, whether it's planned, structured training or body movement that occurs with everyday activity, can alleviate the harmful effects caused by free radicals", Zaslow said.

Moderate exercise can help prevent oxidative stress and protect against diseases with low-grade inflammation, such as atherosclerosis (plaque build-up in the heart's arteries), she said.

Exercise is also associated with a reduced incidence of some age-related chronic diseases, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers, according to a 2013 review in Clinics. According to a 2019 review in Frontiers in Physiology, strength training is just as effective as aerobic exercise in reducing the risk of chronic disease in older adults—all the more reason to hit the weights.

FYI, moderate-intensity exercise looks different for everyone and is based on individual fitness level. For most people, this includes any type of workout or exercise that elevates the heart rate 50 to 60 percent higher than the resting rate, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

If you're not sure what type of exercise to do (or how much), it's best to chat with your doctor to determine a routine that works for your needs.