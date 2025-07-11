  1. Shoes
    2. /
  2. Air Max
    3. /
  3. Air Max 95

Purple Air Max 95 Shoes

Air Max 95
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Colour 
(1)
Purple
Collections 
(0)
Shoe Height 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Nike Air Max 95 Recraft
Nike Air Max 95 Recraft Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Recraft
Baby/Toddler Shoes
₪349.90
Nike Air Max 95 Recraft
Nike Air Max 95 Recraft Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Recraft
Younger Kids' Shoes
₪429.90