F.C. Barcelona home kits 2023/2024: enhance your game
Since 1998, we've supplied F.C. Barcelona's home kits in the team's iconic colours of blue and garnet. Whether you're playing on the pitch or cheering for your team, the F.C. Barcelona home kit is designed to help you stay cool.
F.C. Barcelona shirts are crafted from highly breathable and quick-drying fabrics to keep you comfortable throughout the game. Plus, as part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative, many pieces in the new F.C. Barcelona home kit are made from recycled polyester fibres. The lightweight fabric means movement is easy—so you can stay energised on the pitch while supporting our zero-waste mission.
Add the finishing touch to your F.C. Barcelona home kit with over-the-calf socks. Our innovative Dri-FIT technology helps feet stay dry, while cushioned soles provide extra support to wear with football boots. On F.C. Barcelona home shirts and shorts, you'll find the iconic Nike Swoosh opposite the team's distinctive club crest. Just pair your choice with your favourite tracksuit jacket and you're ready for the game.
F.C. Barcelona 2023/2024 Home Kit
Release date: 21/06/2023
Colour: Red & navy