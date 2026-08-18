CHELSEA FC

CHELSEA FC

Chelsea Away Kit & Shirts 2026/27

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Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Away Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Bestseller
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Match Away
Men's Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
₪679.90
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
₪449.90
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
₪449.90
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
₪369.90
CAN’T TAME US
CAN’T TAME US
Fuelled by heritage. Engineered for the future.
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
₪299.90
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪229.90
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
₪329.90
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90

Celebrate your team in the 2026/27 Chelsea away kit

Show off your pride for Chelsea F.C. in the new away kit from Nike. We have the official range of Chelsea away shirts and the complete kit right here. You'll find shirts and full strips for men, women and kids in our Chelsea away collection, so young athletes can don their club’s colours wherever and whenever they want.

Matches are even better when you're kitted out in a game-ready look inspired by the Blues, whether you're cheering from the stands at Stamford Bridge or at home on the sofa with your mates. From head-to-toe strips to high-performance tops and T-shirts, shop the Chelsea away kit at Nike.

If you’re playing your own five-a-side game, our Chelsea away kits are designed to keep you active. Find Chelsea away shirts that pair authentic detailing with lightweight fabrics, so you can be fierce on and off the pitch. Our Chelsea F.C. away kit also features replica designs made from Aero-FIT cooling technology, so you can look and feel great wherever you go while supporting your team.