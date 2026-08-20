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Blue Shorts

Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's French Terry Graphic Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's French Terry Graphic Shorts
₪249.90
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Men's Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
₪169.90
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
₪279.90
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
₪149.90
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
₪369.90
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Length Running Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Length Running Tights
₪299.90
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
₪189.90
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
₪129.90
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
₪139.90
Jordan
Jordan Men's Mesh Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan
Men's Mesh Diamond Shorts
₪229.90
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin Women's Loose Mid-Rise Stripe Shorts
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Stripe Shorts
₪189.90
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪229.90
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪179.90
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
₪329.90
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
₪199.90
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Swingman Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Swingman Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Swingman Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Replica Shorts
₪299.90
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
₪229.90
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
₪129.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Indigo Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Men's Indigo Denim Shorts
₪299.90
Inter Milan Strike
Inter Milan Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
₪199.90
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
₪169.90
Jordan Brooklyn Cat Scratch
Jordan Brooklyn Cat Scratch Men's Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Cat Scratch
Men's Shorts
₪229.90
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
₪199.90

Light, dark and navy blue shorts: start off strong

Stay cool, even when the game heats up, in blue shorts from our collection. Whether you're hitting the track, warming up for the pitch or heading to the gym, you can enjoy reliable coverage and comfort in options like baby blue shorts and navy blue shorts. Expect silky smooth, ultra-soft woven fabrics that won't rub as you move. Meanwhile, elastic waistbands with inner drawcords ensure a snug, adjustable fit.


We've designed our blue shorts to help you train without distractions. Take Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example, which moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. That means you stay dry and comfortable while you move towards your goals. Looking for a streamlined feel? Our sleek biker shorts stretch with every move. No front seam makes for a smoother fit and a minimal chance of the fabric riding up. To help support your core, choose mid-rise light blue shorts with a wide elastic waistband.


Our dark blue running shorts ensure comfort and breathability mile after mile, thanks to perforated side panels and hem vents. If you want coverage, plus freedom of movement, opt for 2-in-1 shorts. These feature a snug inner layer to help prevent chafing as you run. Need somewhere to stash your essentials? Many of our shorts have drop-in pockets for smaller items, as well as zip pockets for larger belongings like phones.


Get a game-ready look in navy blue shorts inspired by your favourite team. Our football shorts include authentic design details inspired by what the pros wear. And because all athletes deserve to feel their best, our training shorts also come in kids' sizes.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose blue shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.