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England Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt - Work Blue

England

Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt

₪99.90
Work Blue
Obsidian

Sold Out:

This colour is currently unavailable

Show love for your squad in this soft cotton England tee.


  • Colour Shown: Work Blue
  • Style: IQ2187-486
  • Country/Region of Origin: Italy, Pakistan

England

₪99.90

Show love for your squad in this soft cotton England tee.

Product Details

  • 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Work Blue
  • Style: IQ2187-486
  • Country/Region of Origin: Italy, Pakistan

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 4′6″ (137cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    England Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt

    England

    ₪99.90

    Complete the look

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