triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
image 1 of 10
Nike Energy Women's Tank Top - Black

Recycled Materials

Nike Energy

Women's Tank Top

₪529.90
Black
Phantom
Select SizeSize Guide

Get comfy in this slim-fitting, layered tank made with lightweight and stretchy fabric.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IO1985-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Nike Energy

₪529.90

Get comfy in this slim-fitting, layered tank made with lightweight and stretchy fabric.

Product Details

  • 94% polyester/6% elastane
  • Tight fit
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IO1985-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size L and is 5′9″ (174cm approx.)
    • Tight fit: snug and form-fitting
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Energy.

    Nike Energy Women's Tank Top

    Nike Energy

    ₪529.90

    Complete the look

    Item 3 of 3