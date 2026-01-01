Nike Cortez By You Custom Shoes

Nike Cortez By You

₪529.90

This Cortez is all about the accessories. Inspired by the colours and graphics of LA, choose from classic neutrals and dreamy pastels in suede, nylon and leather. Then top it off with a special Swoosh logo crafted from leather, patent leather or the sweetest candy pink metallic. Make sure you customise everything from the backtab all the way to the dubrae, which comes in gold and silver.

What's Your Base?

Go full suede, all leather or mix it up with some nylon for your perfect look.

Colour-up

Choose from a classic sport palette or channel LA aesthetic with washed pastels.

Make It Personal

Your initials? A nickname? Or something else that's so you. Get creative with your choice of a rose, heart or customisable inscription on the backtab. Plus, your name is on the box.