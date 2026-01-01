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Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
₪349.90
Loud. Proud. Down to rep, win or lose. Always. This extra soft and smooth hoody helps you stand tall with the Celtics once and for all.
- Colour Shown: Black/Clover
- Style: IB2293-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Italy, Pakistan
Boston Celtics Courtside
₪349.90
Loud. Proud. Down to rep, win or lose. Always. This extra soft and smooth hoody helps you stand tall with the Celtics once and for all.
Benefits
Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.
Product Details
- Pouch pocket
- Ribbed hem and cuffs
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Clover
- Style: IB2293-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Italy, Pakistan
Size & Fit
- Oversized fit: exaggerated and spacious
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Boston Celtics Courtside
₪349.90