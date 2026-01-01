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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes - Summit White/Phantom/Sail/Light Smoke Grey

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Men's shoes

₪629.90
Select SizeSize Guide

The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.


  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Phantom/Sail/Light Smoke Grey
  • Style: IO2050-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

₪629.90

The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.

Benefits

  • Premium leather and textile upper provides durability, comfort and support.
  • Air-Sole unit in the heel delivers signature cushioning.
  • Rubber outsole offers traction on a variety of surfaces.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Phantom/Sail/Light Smoke Grey
  • Style: IO2050-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

    ₪629.90

    Complete the look