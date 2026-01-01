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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's shoes
₪629.90
The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.
- Colour Shown: Summit White/Phantom/Sail/Light Smoke Grey
- Style: IO2050-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
₪629.90
The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.
Benefits
- Premium leather and textile upper provides durability, comfort and support.
- Air-Sole unit in the heel delivers signature cushioning.
- Rubber outsole offers traction on a variety of surfaces.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Summit White/Phantom/Sail/Light Smoke Grey
- Style: IO2050-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
₪629.90