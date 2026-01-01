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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes - White/White/Metallic Silver/Black

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Older Kids' Shoes

28% off
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An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs a football-inspired design fused with the heritage of the original. Premium materials and metallic finishes will have you feeling like a winner all day.


  • Colour Shown: White/White/Metallic Silver/Black
  • Style: IR2310-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

28% off

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs a football-inspired design fused with the heritage of the original. Premium materials and metallic finishes will have you feeling like a winner all day.

Benefits

  • Real- and synthetic-leather upper delivers durable comfort.
  • Nike Air unit in the heel creates lightweight, bouncy cushioning.
  • Flex grooves at the front of the outsole
  • Rubber outsole provides traction on a variety of surfaces.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: White/White/Metallic Silver/Black
  • Style: IR2310-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low SE

    28% off

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