Nike ACG GOAT Pack Gilet (5L)

The Nike ACG Pack Vest is designed to reduce bouncing and help keep your items secure during your run. Thoughtfully placed pockets help distribute weight evenly, while pull tabs give you quick and easy access when you need it. Hydration compatible for two 500ml flasks in front and a 2L bladder in the back.

Colour Shown: Grey Fog/Safety Orange/Summit White

Style: IQ7354-039

Country/Region of Origin: South Korea