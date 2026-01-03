Nike Academy Dri-FIT Football Snood

Keeps the chilly wind off your face
VictorP953836349
Fit well enough but a bit of a tight fit when you pull the snood over your head. But will keep that chilly wind off your face.
Recycled Materials
Help keep your face warm and dry with this sweat-wicking snood. The mesh around the mouth is breathable and it stays in place snugly over your ears, nose and mouth.
Nike Academy
Help keep your face warm and dry with this sweat-wicking snood. The mesh around the mouth is breathable and it stays in place snugly over your ears, nose and mouth.
Standard delivery costs ₪55 for non-Nike Members under ₪800 and Nike Members under ₪400.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.8 stars
Keeps the chilly wind off your face
VictorP953836349
Fit well enough but a bit of a tight fit when you pull the snood over your head. But will keep that chilly wind off your face.
Great product
Riley22b46a01c232453fbe16ac5eab1468f9
Very breathable and comfortable, would recommend
Correct sizing
Paula509224823
Great mask, had to re-order as my teenager needed the L/XL so I would say the smaller one is for kids, larger one for teens/adults
Nike Academy