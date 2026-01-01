Back to SearchNike Factory Store SandaOpen • Closes at 20:00北区上津台7-3神戸三田プレミアムアウトレット910区画神戸市, 兵庫県, 651-1515, JP+81 78 983 3908Get DirectionsStore HoursSun - Sat: 10:00 - 20:00ServicesNike Gift CardsThis store accepts gift cards bought in other Nike Stores and on Nike.com in local currency.Nike.com and Nike App ReturnsThis store accepts returns for Nike.com and Nike App orders.Learn MoreScan product barcodes with the Nike App to view additional sizes and colours.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Kobe Motomachi中央区三宮町3-3-2三宮Westビル1F神戸市, 兵庫県, 650-0021, JPOpen • Closes at 20:00Nike Factory Store Kobe垂水区海岸通12-2三井アウトレットパークマリンピア神戸2390区画神戸市, 兵庫県, 655-0036, JPOpen • Closes at 20:00Nike Expocity千里万博公園2-1ららぽ-とEXPOCITY1F吹田市, 大阪府, 565-0826, JPOpen • Closes at 21:00