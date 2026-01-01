Back to SearchNike Factory Store - FarmingtonClosed • Opens at 10:00210 North Station ParkwayFarmington, UT, 84025-2881, US8014515492Get DirectionsStore HoursSun: 12:00 - 18:00Mon - Sat: 10:00 - 21:00ServicesOrder Pick-UpBuy your favourite styles online and pick them up in store.It's better as a MemberNew Members get 15% off their first in-store purchase*, plus all those Members-only Rewards. *Exclusions apply.Nike ExpertsGet real-time advice on all things sport and style from our team of experts.Shopping As It Should Be60-day worry-free trial and receiptless returns on every item when you're a Member with us.Shop Nike Factory SaleThe styles and savings you find inside Nike Factory Stores are now available online.Shop Nike Factory SaleNearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Factory Store - West JordanJordan Landing3736 W Center Park Dr.#120West Jordan, UT, 84084-5534, USClosed • Opens at 10:00Nike Factory Store - Park CityJunction Commons6699 N Landmark Dr. #L-100Park City, UT, 84098-4529, USClosed • Opens at 10:00Nike Mountain View Village13348 Teal Ridge Way Suite N-140Riverton, UT, 84096-0000, USClosed • Opens at 10:00