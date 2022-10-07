London's Tsugaru Shamisen

Tsugaru Shamisen is the most popular of the three types of Shamisen. With its reverberating tones and electric buzz, it has a unique rock meets folk energy. The crew shares the distinctive sound across London—thundering outside group practices in Clapham Common or near lessons in Finchley Central.

“Even if you haven’t heard of the instrument, it’s an instrument you’ve heard,” adds Luke, a talented yet humble player, who since starting the Tsugaru Shamisen seriously four years ago formed a duo called Denshonen. “It allows you to connect with people because we have this niche thing in common,” he says.

Fellow crew member Lux echoes that sentiment: “It was something that none of my mates did. It was a new thing I wanted to get into where I could meet new people.” Lux has been playing for two years now: “There's always someone new joining. So there's always someone who you want to pass on your wisdom to even though I've still got plenty to learn.”

Each personality brings something fresh to the Tsugaru Shamisen, because as DJ Takaki puts it, how you play reflects your “spirit and instinct.” No two sounds are ever the same.

“There are just three strings but so many different emotions,” says Hibiki. He explains: “The thick string is for a more dramatic, louder sound. Whereas the thinnest string is quieter and sadder.”