When you start a weight-loss programme, setting clear, personalised goals that are adjusted on an ongoing basis is associated with weight loss and maintenance, as per a 2021 study published in the International Journal of Qualitative Studies in Health and Well-Being.



But your goals need to be realistic. When you set goals that are unattainable, you risk setting yourself up for failure. And repeated, unsuccessful attempts at weight loss can negatively affect your ability to believe that you can reach the goals you set out to achieve.



Solution: Set short-term goals and use them as stepping stones to your long-term aspirations. For example, perhaps your long-term goal is to lose 9kg. At a reasonable rate of 0.5–1kg per week, your journey may last several months—and that's OK.



To keep yourself motivated, set small goals for each month. During the first month, your goal might be to complete at least four workouts a week. At the end of the month, celebrate your success and increase the challenge. If you didn't meet your goal, use it as a learning experience. Adjust your goal and start again.



This slow-but-steady approach will help you to stick to your weight-loss programme and maintain consistency and motivation. And give yourself time to reach your goals. When you start to exercise, give yourself credit for every achievement and milestone, whether it's related to weight loss or not.



For instance, perhaps you started a running programme and were unable to finish a mile during your first week. But on week two or week three, you ran a full mile with energy to spare. Give yourself credit for that success! Even if the scale doesn't show it, you are getting fitter and stronger.

