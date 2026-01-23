Tempo Runs: What They Are, How to Do Them and Key Benefits for Runners
Sports & Activity
Learn what tempo runs are, how fast to run them and how they improve pace and endurance.
If you're a mid- or long-distance runner looking to shed time off your personal best — whether in the 10K or the marathon — it's critical you incorporate tempo runs into your training program. Unlike a fartlek workout, where you alternate between intensities every few minutes, a tempo workout emphasises consistency. It's not exactly a speed workout, but it's also not an easy run.
"Tempo running is slower than race pace", says Kaleigh Ray, an ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and running biomechanist. "You should always feel like you could give more during a tempo run, whereas race pace is maximal effort".
Ahead, running experts explain what tempo runs are, how fast and how long they should be, and why this type of workout deserves a regular spot in your training log.
What is a Tempo Run?
A tempo run—also called a threshold run—is a running workout performed at a sustained, comfortably hard effort that challenges your endurance and pacing efficiency.
Ray notes that many coaches define tempo pace differently, but most agree it sits just below your lactate threshold, the point at which a run stops feeling sustainable. Tempo runs push that line further, so faster paces feel more manageable.
Some running coaches describe tempo pace as about 25 to 30 seconds per mile slower than your 5K pace, while others consider it to be closer to your half-marathon pace, Ray adds.
Milica McDowell, D.P.T., vice president of operations at Gait Happens, defines a tempo run as running at about 75% to 85% of your maximum heart rate (HRmax).
Because there isn’t a universal definition, many runners use feel—like how easily they can hold a conversation—to guide tempo pace. At tempo effort, full sentences should be challenging. "An easy run should feel much more relaxed than a Tempo Run", Ray says.
Tempo runs at a glance
- Improve aerobic capacity and support lactate threshold training
- Typically feel like a 7 out of 10 on your rate of perceived exertion (RPE)
- Slower than race pace but faster than easy pace
- Useful for beginner vs. advanced runners
- Build confidence, pacing control and race readiness
Why tempo runs matter for endurance
Tempo runs improve your body's ability to process and clear lactate by increasing aerobic capacity and raising lactate threshold, the point at which fatigue begins to accelerate. As your threshold improves, you're able to hold faster paces for longer periods of time with less perceived effort.
While interval workouts often challenge VO2 max (how effectively your body uses oxygen when you're working hard) through short, high-intensity bursts, tempo runs focus on sustained effort. Many distance runners include at least one tempo run and one speed workout per week to balance endurance and intensity.
How fast should a tempo run be?
There are several ways you can assess your ideal tempo pace. But perhaps the best method is to go off of how you're feeling that day. "A tempo run should be at a comfortably hard pace", says Ray. "You should feel like you're pushing yourself but are in more control than you would be during a race". Again, your RPE should be at about a 7 out of 10.
If you prefer to follow numbers, you could refer to the above pace guidelines based on your race times or check your heart rate as you're running.
McDowell explains that if you calculate your HRmax (220 minus your age), then running at roughly 75% to 85% of that is a practical way to hit tempo pace.
If you're struggling to finish the workout or gasping for air early on, you're likely running too fast.
How long should a tempo run be?
Tempo runs can vary in length, depending on your experience level and where you are in your training cycle.
If you're new to long-distance running or tempo running, start with 1 to 2 miles or 10 to 20 minutes, whichever comes first, Ray suggests. As your fitness improves, you can gradually increase your duration.
"Advanced runners or those nearing the end of their training cycle before a long-distance race may do tempo sessions lasting up to 12 miles or a little more", Ray says. "However, these sessions are often broken up into runs of 3 to 5 miles with rest periods in between. Usually, a continuous tempo run doesn't last longer than 60 minutes".
Benefits of Tempo running
Ray and McDowell explain the top four ways tempo runs can improve your physical and mental strength.
1. Boosts your athletic performance
"Tempo Runs create efficiency in the training cycle and allow you to get a 'bigger bang for your buck' from a performance improvement standpoint", McDowell says. In other words, Tempo running can improve your running economy and help you stave off fatigue as you push the pace on race day.
Research suggests tempo running is essential to achieving new milestones. In fact, a 2021 study concluded that, apart from easy runs and overall training mileage, tempo runs were the most important predictor for improving athletic performance. "That means the tempo run is more important than short or long interval workouts", McDowell says.
2. Can prevent burnout and overuse injuries
Training fatigue, both mental and physical, can affect anyone—whatever the distance you're training for. "Including tempo runs [in your training] is a great way to build overall durability, as it creates well-rounded athletes who can tolerate training variabilities with [lower] risks of injury and burnout", McDowell says.
"These high-intensity workouts also build mental toughness and grit", McDowell notes. Ramping up the pace can make workouts exciting and prevent you from getting bored or overtraining with too many high-volume runs, she says.
3. Improves lactate threshold and race readiness
As both experts mention, tempo running can improve your lactate threshold. "Running at a pace near your lactate threshold signals to your body the need to improve its metabolic processes to sustain your level of exercise", Ray says. "These improvements allow you to run faster at or below your lactate threshold".
McDowell adds that Tempo Runs are usually pretty demanding on the cardiovascular and musculoskeletal system, mimicking race day. Doing these workouts can help prepare your body for the intensity of race pace, as they challenge you to get close to that all-out pace for longer durations.
4. Builds race-day confidence and pacing control
Tempo runs are especially valuable late in a training cycle, because they help runners prove to themselves that they're ready to race. "Because tempo runs should be done at a specific speed, they teach you to pace yourself properly and maintain control even when running fast", Ray says. She adds that long tempo runs closer to race day can be a powerful confidence boost, helping runners trust their fitness and feel prepared when it's time to line up.
Tempo run workouts to try
Ray shares three tempo workouts designed for beginners, intermediate runners and seasoned athletes.
Beginner tempo workout
This beginner tempo workout builds comfort at a steady, challenging pace without overwhelming newer runners.
Who it's for:
Newer runners who have established a solid easy-run base and are training for a shorter distance, like the 5K
How to do it:
- Run at an easy pace for 5 minutes.
- Run at tempo pace for 3 minutes.
- Repeat for two rounds to start, then add more as you get more comfortable.
- Do an easy cool-down jog or walk to finish.
Why it works:
Short tempo efforts help beginners adapt to a more intense pace while learning how to maintain it.
Intermediate tempo workout
This tempo workout improves aerobic endurance and helps runners maintain strong effort for longer periods.
Who it's for:
This one is for runners with tempo experience training for 10Ks or building toward longer races. "A classic Tempo Run is the 4-mile Tempo", Ray says. "Try this week-by-week progression to build up to this workout".
How to do it:
- Week 1: 4 x 1 mile at tempo pace with 2 minutes of rest
- Week 2: 4 x 1 mile at tempo pace with 1 minute of rest
- Week 3: 2 x 2 miles at tempo pace with 2 minutes of rest
- Week 4: 2 x 2 miles at tempo pace with 1 minute of rest
- Week 5: 4 miles at tempo pace
Why it works:
a longer, continuous tempo run strengthens aerobic capacity and reinforces efficient pacing at faster speeds.
Advanced or long tempo workout
This advanced tempo workout prepares runners to hold pace deep into a race.
Who it's for:
The advanced tempo workout is for experienced distance runners or those training for half-marathons or marathons. "One of my favourite Tempo workouts of all time comes from my high-school track coach and is reminiscent of the classic Michigan workout created by Ron Warhurst", Ray says. "We called this Tempo workout 'Snakes' after the weaving path we took running up and down the bleachers".
How to do it:
- 1-mile Tempo
- 300-metre jog
- 5 x crowd stands or a hill for about 30 seconds, returning to the bottom at an easy pace
- 1- to 2-minute jog to the 1-mile Tempo starting point
- Repeat 2 to 4 times in total
Why it works:
combining tempo running with short hill efforts builds endurance, strength and pacing control, helping runners stay controlled even as muscular fatigue sets in.
How to include tempo runs in your training routine
"Tempo running can be intimidating for new runners, but it doesn't have to be", says Ray. "You don't have to run multiple miles to get some of the above benefits".
Newer runners might consider starting with one tempo workout per week, while more experienced athletes may build up to two or three sessions, explains McDowell. Because tempo runs are typically performed at 75% HRmax or higher, proper warm-ups are especially important to prepare muscles beforehand and reduce injury risk.
It's also essential to schedule easy runs or rest days between tempo workouts. "Tempo days should not be back-to-back, unless an athlete is at a very high level and working under the close guidance of a certified coach", McDowell says.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is a tempo run in running?
A tempo run is a sustained run at a comfortably hard pace. It's designed to improve lactate threshold and endurance.
Is tempo running good for beginners?
Yes. Tempo runs can be an effective way for beginners to get more comfortable with running. Ray suggests first building an aerobic base through easy runs and incorporating two to three sessions of 10- to 20-second strides into your weekly training plan before adding one tempo run per week.
What's the difference between tempo runs and interval training?
"Tempo runs are typically sustained runs at a slower pace, whereas interval training typically involves shorter, repeated efforts at a faster pace", Ray says. "However, the lines do get blurry when you run intervals longer than a mile or break your tempo runs up into repeats".