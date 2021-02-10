Sports, Girls & Puberty

Puberty and Girls in Sport

Puberty, Periods and Sport

Let’s face it, puberty is pretty confusing. A normal part of growing up, it’s a time of emotional and physical change that can leave many feeling vulnerable and insecure. Not least of all young girls. We've partnered with Women in Sport — a UK charity dedicated to giving every woman and girl the opportunity to experience sport — who believe puberty is a critical time for shaping teenage girls' perception of exercise as fun, rewarding and healthy. Founded in 1984, and with extensive research in the field, they have proven time and time again that, “Girls are missing out on the lifelong benefits of sport.” Together, it’s our mission to change this.





Puberty and periods shouldn’t be the reason girls lack an active life, but with all that’s going on—from periods and breast development to body odour and hair growth—puberty can be a lot to come to terms with. All of this can affect girls’ self-esteem, motivation and even enjoyment of sport.



Women in Sport research shows exactly that. Of the 2.1 million girls aged 11-16 in the UK(1), a large majority are missing out on the benefits of sport. 34% of girls said they don’t take part in P.E because they dislike being watched, while 35% don’t take part at all because of lack of confidence.(2) The good news: change is underway. Keep reading for ways to help our generation of young girls.



Nike’s Made to Play encourages girls to take the lead in sports. With a focus on empowering kids at every level, its sport-based programs offer opportunities to move to 17 million kids, so they can lead healthier, happier, more successful lives.



On school grounds, sweating, body hair and fear of leakage, as well as a perceived lack of capabilities can lead to teasing from other students. And it’s this anxiety over criticism and competition that can deeply affect young girls’ self-esteem, and negatively impacts their ability to be active.



Women in Sport highlight that girls are much less likely to take part in team sports with 48% of girls aged 13-16 taking part in team sports at least once a week, compared to 68% of boys.(3) In fact, more girls drop out of sport and exercise during their teenage years than at any other time. Of girls aged 12-14, 42% said they avoid exercise when they have their period.(4) It’s this sort of behaviour that sets up habits difficult to reverse in their later years

