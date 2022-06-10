The Best Nike Shoes to Look Taller
Buying Guide
Here are the best Nike shoes for looking taller, without compromising comfort or style.
In addition to scoring extra style points, your go-to sneakers can serve another purpose: looking taller. Shoes that add some height can be low-key chic and comfortable. Here are Nike's top picks for sneakers to gain some extra height.
Nike Air Max 95
These classic, retro-inspired sneakers have visible air units in the sole for comfort and height. The Nike Air Max 95 is constructed with soft suedes to mimic the look of a pair of seventies-era running shoes. These athletic sneakers pair well with joggers and a hoodie for a casual look. Choose from several existing colour combinations or customise your pair.
Nike Air Max 97
Stand tall in the Nike Air Max 97, which features a full-length air unit for soft cushioning. Inspired by Japanese bullet trains, the ripple design comes in a variety of colours, including customisable uppers. Mesh and synthetic materials allow for a breathable upper, while a durable rubber outsole provides traction. Pair these casual shoes with joggers, jeans or leggings for sophisticated streetwear style. The extra perk? Those added inches.
Nike Air Max 270
Inspired by classic running shoes, the Air Max 270 is a cushioned lace-up that offers a Nike Air unit in the heel for all-day comfort and a bonus height increase. The kicks offer all-round comfort with their lightweight woven upper, soft foam midsole and stretchy inner sleeve personalised to your foot's shape. The outfit options are endless with these versatile, sporty sneakers—with the bonus of increasing your height.
Nike Air VaporMax
The Nike Air VaporMax shoes are futuristic and playful, injecting style and extra lift into any outfit. The underfoot cushioning is ultra-lightweight, while the targeted rubber provides durability. The recycled Flyknit uppers are available for a stretchy fit that's as comfy as it is environmentally friendly. Both women's and men's versions are available in a variety of style and colour options, which pair well with casual outfits like joggers or shorts and a T-shirt (while helping you look a bit taller, too).
Nike Air Force 1
Available in sleek solids in addition to a variety of colour options and prints, the hardest thing about the Nike Air Force 1 is choosing the style best for you. From high-top to low-top, monochrome or colourful, every outfit can be completed with a pair of Nike Air Force 1s. Whatever sneaker style you wear, you'll enjoy a cosy padded collar, a breathable, perforated upper and durable stitched overlays for support—and of course a little height increase.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can Sneakers Make You Look Taller?
Yes. Nike makes several styles of sneaker that add one to two inches to your height, which can make you appear taller. And you'll stay comfortable and supported while wearing stylish shoes. Read our full height-adding footwear style guide to discover your next pair.
How Much Taller Do Nike Air Max 270 Make You?
The Nike Air Max 270 unit adds 32 millimetres to your height. That's more than 1.25 inches of extra height.
What Height Does the Air Max 97 Add?
The Nike Air Max 97 adds about 4 centimetres (1.6 inches) for the wearer, one of the most generous offerings in Nike's current collection.
Are Platform Shoes Better for Your Feet than High Heels?
Nike platform sneakers, such as the Nike Air Force 1, offer support and cushioning without compromising stability or comfort.