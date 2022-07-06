What Is Rotator Cuff Tendinitis—And How Can You Fix It? Experts Explain

First, you'll need a diagnosis. Badia recommended going to an orthopaedic clinic. Alternatively, check with a doctor or other licenced medical professional. To diagnose rotator cuff tendinitis, Badia said he typically orders an X-ray and MRI. The X-ray will be used to rule out other causes of the pain, such as arthritis. An MRI can be used to diagnose rotator cuff tendinitis and show if it has progressed to a partial or full tear.

Within the first few weeks of the discomfort appearing, a physiotherapist can assess your shoulder's range of motion, strength and muscle tightness, as well as evaluate the mechanics of the shoulder blade and your posture, Casey said. Once that is complete, the physiotherapist can work with you to treat any dysfunction in the shoulder that's leading to tendinitis.

The fortunate news is that "rotator cuff tendinitis can be resolved pretty quickly if it's still in the acute inflammatory state", Casey said.

Common treatments for rotator cuff tendinitis may include:

Hands-on techniques: This includes joint mobilisation, massage or postural correction to improve range-of-motion and mechanics, according to Casey.

Stretching: Stretching exercises can help address the tightness of the muscles around the shoulder. One good stretch to practise is lying on your back on a foam roller with arms in a goal post position. Here's how to try it:

Lie on a foam roller so your head to your pelvis are fully supported, with the foam roller supporting your spine (running vertically).

Bend your knees so that your feet are secure and gently pressing on the floor for balance.

Extend your arms in a goal post position, keeping your elbows level with your torso.

Maintain a neutral spine throughout. You should have a small gap between your lower back and the foam roller.

This stretch is also good to do before a workout. "Let gravity open up the front of your chest, which will activate muscles and prepare your body for strengthening exercises", Casey said. "Loosening the front of your body and opening up your back will help ensure that you can move through these exercises as efficiently as possible", she said. (More on this below.)

Strengthening exercises: Improving shoulder strength with weighted exercises—which address weak muscles in the area—improves mechanics and posture, and stabilises the joint and shoulder blade, said Casey. "Use an appropriate weight that you can maintain postural control throughout the movements, rather than heavy weights", she said. Learning the proper way to do these upper body strength exercises that target shoulders—particularly under the watchful guidance of a physiotherapist—will also help prevent another bout of tendinitis down the line.

Rotator cuff-specific exercises: Badia recommends doing dumbbell external rotations, which brings blood supply to the rotator cuff (but does not build muscle). Grab light dumbbells (aim for 1 to 3 kilograms). Here's how to do it:

Lie on your right side with your right hand under your head as a support.

Holding a light dumbbell in the left hand, keep your arm at a 90-degree angle with your upper arm pressed against your body.

Raise the dumbbell to rotate it towards the ceiling.

Then, bring it back into your belly, almost like a sling.

Perform 15 to 20 reps per side.

At-home changes: If you sit at a desk for long hours during work, you'll also want to practise good desk posture, which will help support rotator cuff health, said Casey. Office ergonomics, or the proper way to sit at a desk, can help. For instance, keep your body an arm's length away from your computer monitor and choose a chair so that your feet are flat on the floor or on a footrest. When you're using your phone, sit upright and hold the screen at the front of your face, rather than leaning forwards or hunching over it.

