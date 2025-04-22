Poised to Win

✅ Start with the basics: choose items that help you move at your best, like the Nike Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts or the Nike Sportswear Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms. Give yourself space to stretch or stride by mixing up stretchy, form-fitting silhouettes with roomy pieces.

✅ Play with pastels: bring bright energy to your power moves and make them pop when paired with neutrals. (Add in another hit of colour with your sneakers.)

✅ Glow it up: scrunchies, headbands, ribbons and shimmery make-up add a little bit of attitude and let you shine your way.